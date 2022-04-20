The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.87 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.97 ($0.21). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 34,317 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)
Further Reading
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.