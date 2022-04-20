The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.87 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.97 ($0.21). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 34,317 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

