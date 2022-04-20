Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.09

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.09 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 51158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

