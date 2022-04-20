Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,273 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

