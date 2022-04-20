TEMCO One Day Volume Reaches $136,987.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $136,987.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

