Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.87

Shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.