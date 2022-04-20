Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.43. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 104,905 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

