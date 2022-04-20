Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.43. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 104,905 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
