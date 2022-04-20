Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THNPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.82) to €13.20 ($14.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

