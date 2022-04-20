Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.69

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2352551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
