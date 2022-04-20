Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,813 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $14.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $63,788,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 433,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 365,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.