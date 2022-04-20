Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $12.16 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $236,487.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00065852 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

