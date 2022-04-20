Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 62,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

