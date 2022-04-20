Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

