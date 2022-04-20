Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 647,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

