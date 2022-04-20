SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $4,161.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00257562 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.80 or 0.00648847 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,131,070 coins and its circulating supply is 123,502,378 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.