Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Visa by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,032,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,715,000 after purchasing an additional 594,838 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

V stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $416.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

