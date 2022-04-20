Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

