Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,873. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.