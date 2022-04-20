Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

