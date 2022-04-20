Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 98,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,395. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

