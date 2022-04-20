Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,937 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

