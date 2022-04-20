Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in United Airlines by 28.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Airlines by 53.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485,201. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

