Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 12,813,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905,887. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

