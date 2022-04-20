Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

