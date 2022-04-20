Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Plans GBX 1.49 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 133 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.31.

SUPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

