SuperLauncher Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,251.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $8,251.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.08 or 0.07396779 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00040292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.65 or 0.99857925 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,618 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.