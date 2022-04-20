SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.