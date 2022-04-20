Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.61

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.61 and last traded at C$43.46, with a volume of 2981673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$61.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.74.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.3695758 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.