SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.