Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

