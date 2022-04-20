Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,669. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

