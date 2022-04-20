Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $47.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,050. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $702.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

