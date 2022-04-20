Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 134,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,322 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

