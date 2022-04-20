Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 0.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.15. The firm has a market cap of C$490.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.
Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)
