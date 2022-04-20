STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.97

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.97 and last traded at $254.95, with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.41 and a 200 day moving average of $231.88.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in STERIS by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

