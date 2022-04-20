Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,823. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,933.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

