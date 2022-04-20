State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.0 days.

Shares of SBKFF opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

