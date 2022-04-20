State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.0 days.

Shares of SBKFF opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFFGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

