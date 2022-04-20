STARSHIP 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,024.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $23,024.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.88 or 0.07411637 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.08 or 0.99638038 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

