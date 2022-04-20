Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.89

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.89 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 191691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.28.
The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
