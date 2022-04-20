Starbase Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Starbase has a total market cap of $469,854.55 and approximately $573,972.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Starbase alerts:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

