Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $943,360.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $943,360.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.28 or 0.07436116 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,670.65 or 1.00239156 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.