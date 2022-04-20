Stakenet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,525.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $2,525.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00259251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00253382 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,728,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,188,955 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

