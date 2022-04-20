STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

STAG opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in STAG Industrial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 577,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in STAG Industrial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

