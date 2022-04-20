Stacks (STX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.21 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $24.21 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00230322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00189301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07367433 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,094,808 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.