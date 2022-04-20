St. Louis Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

