St. Louis Trust Co Has $6.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 199,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

