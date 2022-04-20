St. Louis Trust Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.37. 108,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

