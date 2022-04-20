St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.84. The stock had a trading volume of 415,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,339. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

