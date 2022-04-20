St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. 4,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.