St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.23. 14,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

