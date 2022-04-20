St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,736.75.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

